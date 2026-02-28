Massive Electoral Roll Overhaul in West Bengal: Over 63 Lakh Names Deleted

In a sweeping revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls, more than 63 lakh names were removed, bringing the official count to just above 7.04 crore, according to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The comprehensive overhaul, aligned with directives from the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, aimed at cleansing and updating the electoral rolls. Following the correction process, 1.82 lakh new voters were registered, while 5.46 lakh voters were eliminated after thorough verification.

Despite the substantial deletions, the gender distribution remains proportional. The updated electoral rolls, using January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, will be accessible at all polling stations from Saturday onwards for public scrutiny.

