Massive Electoral Roll Overhaul in West Bengal: Over 63 Lakh Names Deleted

West Bengal's electoral rolls underwent significant revisions, resulting in the deletion of over 63 lakh names, reducing the total electorate to 7.04 crore. The revision followed the Election Commission's guidelines, incorporating 1.82 lakh new voters while removing ineligible entries, maintaining a balanced gender ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:21 IST
  • India

In a sweeping revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls, more than 63 lakh names were removed, bringing the official count to just above 7.04 crore, according to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The comprehensive overhaul, aligned with directives from the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, aimed at cleansing and updating the electoral rolls. Following the correction process, 1.82 lakh new voters were registered, while 5.46 lakh voters were eliminated after thorough verification.

Despite the substantial deletions, the gender distribution remains proportional. The updated electoral rolls, using January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, will be accessible at all polling stations from Saturday onwards for public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

