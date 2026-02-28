Telangana's Humanitarian Aid Following Tragic Saudi Accident
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy provided financial aid to families of 44 Indians killed in a Saudi bus accident. The government facilitated family visits for the funeral, demonstrating humanitarian support beyond typical measures. Reddy has a longstanding commitment to supporting his community, including sponsoring Haj pilgrimages since 2009.
- Country:
- India
In a commendable display of humanitarian support, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended financial assistance to the families of 44 Indians who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.
During a solemn gathering at the Secretariat, Reddy distributed ex-gratia cheques of Rs five lakh each to the bereaved families, while those critically injured received Rs three lakh.
Highlighting the government's proactive measures, Reddy recounted the expedited delegation led by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin to facilitate family visits and coordinate funeral arrangements with the Indian Consulate and Saudi authorities. This initiative underscores the government's empathetic approach to international tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Bolsters Humanitarian Aid for Somalia Amid Ongoing Crises
Mexico Sends Humanitarian Aid Amidst US-Cuba Tensions
Tragic Deception: Humanitarian Aid Ploy Leads to South Sudan Killings
Scoliosis patients being denied treatment, financial assistance: Former Rajasthan CM
Silicosis patients being denied treatment, financial assistance: Former Rajasthan CM