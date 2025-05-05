Missile Strike Near Ben Gurion Airport: Escalating Tensions in Middle East Conflict

A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted Israel, landing perilously close to Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, raising alarm among travelers.

In retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged responsive measures against the Houthis and their Iranian allies, emphasizing Israel's determination to secure its territories amid prevailing regional discord.

The recent aggression prompts further investigation by Israeli forces, compounded by widespread flight cancellations, as countries navigate escalating volatility in Gaza and Yemen's ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)