Missile Strike Near Ben Gurion Airport: Escalating Tensions in Middle East Conflict
A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's main airport, sparking chaos and potential retaliation threats from Israel against the Houthis and Iran. The attack aligns with ongoing regional tensions involving Gaza and Yemen. Normal airport operations reported, but flights cancelled amid heightened security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:24 IST
A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted Israel, landing perilously close to Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, raising alarm among travelers.
In retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged responsive measures against the Houthis and their Iranian allies, emphasizing Israel's determination to secure its territories amid prevailing regional discord.
The recent aggression prompts further investigation by Israeli forces, compounded by widespread flight cancellations, as countries navigate escalating volatility in Gaza and Yemen's ongoing unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Spectacle: A Dazzling Display Over Ranchi Skies
Sky-High Spectacle: Surya Kiran's Dazzling Display In Ranchi
Pope Francis Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Easter Message
Surya Kiran's Sky Spectacle: A Testament to India's Aeronautical Prowess
Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran’s Strategic Consultations