Left Menu

Missile Strike Near Ben Gurion Airport: Escalating Tensions in Middle East Conflict

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's main airport, sparking chaos and potential retaliation threats from Israel against the Houthis and Iran. The attack aligns with ongoing regional tensions involving Gaza and Yemen. Normal airport operations reported, but flights cancelled amid heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:24 IST
Missile Strike Near Ben Gurion Airport: Escalating Tensions in Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted Israel, landing perilously close to Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, raising alarm among travelers.

In retaliation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged responsive measures against the Houthis and their Iranian allies, emphasizing Israel's determination to secure its territories amid prevailing regional discord.

The recent aggression prompts further investigation by Israeli forces, compounded by widespread flight cancellations, as countries navigate escalating volatility in Gaza and Yemen's ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025