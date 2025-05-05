ADB and Japan Launch AMAP to Mobilize Private Capital for Asia-Pacific Growth

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Japan have jointly unveiled a bold initiative aimed at accelerating private sector development across developing countries in Asia and the Pacific. The newly established ADB Market Acceleration Platform for Asia and the Pacific (AMAP) was announced on May 3, 2025, during ADB’s 58th Annual Meeting in Milan. Japan is the founding contributor to the platform, committing an initial $20 million toward this multi-donor trust fund.

Launching a Strategic Private Sector Initiative

The AMAP trust fund was formalized through a contribution agreement signed by ADB President Masato Kanda and Japanese Minister of Finance Katsunobu Katō. This initiative seeks to empower developing economies in the region to build robust investment ecosystems, mobilize private capital, and stimulate sustainable economic growth through enhanced private sector engagement.

During the Annual Meeting seminar titled “Catalyzing Private Sector Development in Asia and the Pacific: What Role for MDBs,” Mr. Kanda emphasized the significance of private investment in development efforts. “Private investment must be at the center of development solutions. With AMAP, ADB will expand its ability to help countries mobilize capital not only for individual transactions, but also enable the broader reforms and institutional improvements needed to unlock sustained private investment,” he remarked.

A Broad-Based Development Platform

AMAP will support a comprehensive range of development activities aimed at enabling private sector participation. These include:

Policy and regulatory reforms to establish investor-friendly frameworks.

Institutional capacity building to improve governance and execution capabilities.

Investment pipeline development to create viable and impactful projects.

Design of de-risking structures to mitigate perceived and actual investment risks.

By addressing both the technical and institutional barriers to private investment, AMAP will serve as a catalyst in areas such as infrastructure development, clean energy, financial services, and digital innovation. The platform will pay particular attention to frontier and fragile markets, including the Pacific island nations, where challenges to private investment are more acute.

Minister Katō elaborated on AMAP’s significance, stating, “This platform will help promote the business environment by providing policy advice to strengthen regulations and institutions. It will also enhance ADB’s business outreach activities, so as to bring more technology and knowledge to its development projects.”

He further encouraged international stakeholders and donor governments to participate in the fund, underscoring that multilateral collaboration is critical at this pivotal time for development financing.

Aligning with ADB’s Strategic Vision

The AMAP initiative aligns with Strategy 2030, ADB’s long-term roadmap that prioritizes private sector development as one of its five core operational areas. This priority was recently reaffirmed during the strategy’s midterm review. With AMAP, ADB demonstrates its dual role as both enabler and mobilizer of private capital, building the structural foundation needed for long-term, sustainable economic growth.

ADB’s commitment to private sector operations has been steadily increasing. In 2024, the Bank reached a record $24.3 billion in total commitments, and by 2030, it aims to quadruple its financing for private investments to $13 billion annually. AMAP is expected to significantly contribute to this target by unlocking new avenues of capital and scaling market-based solutions to development challenges.

Introducing the PSD PARTNER Forum

In a forward-looking move to deepen coordination and strategic engagement, Mr. Kanda also announced the upcoming launch of the PSD PARTNER Forum—an umbrella platform titled Promoting Alignment of Resources, Technologies and Networks for Enablement and Resilience. This forum will serve as a strategic touchpoint for both existing and emerging development partners, aligning various initiatives under one cohesive framework.

The forum will coordinate trust fund efforts across key areas such as blended finance, public-private partnership (PPP) preparation, and broader initiatives supporting private sector-led growth. Through the PSD PARTNER Forum, ADB aims to harmonize efforts across its partner network and streamline funding flows to high-impact projects.

Looking Ahead

The launch of AMAP represents a transformative step in ADB’s journey toward greater private sector engagement. By creating enabling environments, reducing investment risks, and aligning public policy with private incentives, AMAP is poised to help catalyze the trillions of dollars in private capital required to meet Asia and the Pacific’s development goals.

This partnership between ADB and the Government of Japan not only underscores their joint commitment to innovative financing but also sets a benchmark for international cooperation in the face of evolving development challenges.