Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 13% Profit Surge Fueled by Strong Vehicle and Tractor Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 13.34% increase in consolidated profit for Q4 2025, driven by robust sales in its auto and farm equipment sectors. The firm's revenue and vehicle sales also saw significant growth. The strong performance led to a recommended dividend of Rs 25.30 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a leader in the auto and farm equipment sectors, has reported a 13.34% rise in its consolidated profit for Q4 2025, reaching Rs 3,541.85 crore. The quarterly report highlighted an impressive growth in sales, particularly in vehicles and tractors, which saw an 18% and 23% increase, respectively.

According to Mahindra & Mahindra's regulatory filing, the consolidated revenue from operations surged to Rs 42,585.67 crore, compared to Rs 35,373.34 crore the previous year. Total expenses also climbed to Rs 39,113.61 crore from Rs 32,172.17 crore, reflecting the company’s expanded operations.

Anish Shah, M&M Ltd Group CEO & Managing Director, credited the stellar execution for the results, noting that both auto and farm sectors are not only gaining market share but also expanding profitability. He also praised TechMahindra's dual focus on strengthening client relationships and margin expansion as commendable. The board has proposed a dividend of Rs 25.30 per share, rewarding stakeholders for the fruitful fiscal year.

