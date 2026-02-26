Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership

The Himachal Pradesh government's collaboration with UNESCO underscores its commitment to overcoming geographical and natural challenges to deliver quality education, Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated on Thursday. He chaired a steering committee meeting for the HP FUTURES project, assessing its progress and future roadmap.

The partnership with UNESCO, launched in 2025, aims to tackle structural obstacles, ensuring equitable education in remote locales. This initiative focuses on enhancing teacher capacity and integrating 21st-century skills and green education, as per the National Education Policy 2020 and Curriculum Framework 2023.

The project promotes critical thinking, leadership, and environmental awareness through competency-based education, value through sports, and environmental education. While only a small portion of the state's budget is allocated to education, reform is underway, led by UNESCO's findings and recommendations.