Left Menu

Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership

Himachal Pradesh collaborates with UNESCO to enhance education quality amidst challenges. The HP FUTURES project emphasizes competency-based, value, and green education. This initiative aims to develop inclusive, future-ready schools, aligning with NEP-2020, while strengthening teacher capacities and student engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:22 IST
Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government's collaboration with UNESCO underscores its commitment to overcoming geographical and natural challenges to deliver quality education, Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated on Thursday. He chaired a steering committee meeting for the HP FUTURES project, assessing its progress and future roadmap.

The partnership with UNESCO, launched in 2025, aims to tackle structural obstacles, ensuring equitable education in remote locales. This initiative focuses on enhancing teacher capacity and integrating 21st-century skills and green education, as per the National Education Policy 2020 and Curriculum Framework 2023.

The project promotes critical thinking, leadership, and environmental awareness through competency-based education, value through sports, and environmental education. While only a small portion of the state's budget is allocated to education, reform is underway, led by UNESCO's findings and recommendations.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

 Senegal
2
SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

 South Africa
3
New Labor Rule Could Shift Landscape for Gig Workers

New Labor Rule Could Shift Landscape for Gig Workers

 Global
4
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026