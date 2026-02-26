Left Menu

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies India announced a collaboration to enhance AI data centers with integrated solutions. The partnership aims to address rising power and thermal demands in AI environments by validating Netweb's GPU compute platforms with Vertiv's advanced cooling and power infrastructure, promoting energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NYSE-listed Vertiv has announced a strategic partnership with Netweb Technologies India to jointly engineer and validate cutting-edge AI data center solutions. This collaboration aims to tackle the escalating power demands of AI workloads by integrating Netweb's GPU compute platforms with Vertiv's AI-focused infrastructure.

Key components of this endeavor include Vertiv's liquid cooling technology, which significantly improves energy efficiency over traditional methods. Coupled with advanced power infrastructure, including uninterruptible power supply systems, the solution aims to deliver enhanced performance and reliability for AI training and inference tasks.

The initiative emphasizes environmental responsibility, focusing on reducing water and energy consumption while meeting the complex needs of modern AI environments. The partnership highlights efforts to lower the environmental impact of power-intensive tasks, aligning with wider energy efficiency goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

