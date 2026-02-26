Left Menu

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

The joint Parliamentary committee commenced deliberations on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, aiming to streamline higher education regulation. The Bill's goal is to form a single regulatory authority, replacing multiple bodies, and address federal concerns. Stakeholder input will be crucial in shaping future legislation iterations.

The joint committee of Parliament has started its examination of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill in a bid to reform the higher education system in India.

The ambitious bill proposes the establishment of a single regulator for higher education, replacing several existing agencies within the framework envisioned in the National Education Policy, 2020.

Stakeholders, including universities and state governments, will contribute their suggestions as the committee works through the bill's provisions amidst concerns about federalism and centralization of authority.

