Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

Bengaluru's CENTA partners with L&T EduTech to launch a programme training 3,000 high school students in STEM subjects, focusing on real-world problem-solving and future technologies. The initiative aims to enhance students' design thinking skills and offers awards for outstanding projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:20 IST
Bengaluru-based CENTA, a leader in teacher certification and professional development, has joined forces with L&T EduTech to introduce an innovation-driven programme for high school students. Targeting 3,000 students across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the initiative focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The programme, in its first phase, will be anchored by CENTA's professional expertise in teaching, while L&T EduTech will contribute its industry and technology prowess to prepare students for the future workplace. Students will delve into advanced subjects like AI and robotics, addressing real-world industry challenges.

L&T EduTech's Head, Febin M F, emphasized the creation of a dynamic learning environment that integrates robust pedagogy with industry insights, encouraging students to innovate and apply theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios. The programme will culminate with project presentations, awarding top performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

