Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services
Emirates' cargo division, SkyCargo, is boosting its India operations with two new weekly freighter services to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This expansion aims to enhance trade connectivity and capacity, handling around 3,000 tonnes weekly. The move underscores Emirates' long-term commitment to India's thriving trade corridors.
Emirates' cargo arm, SkyCargo, is set to widen its operations in India by deploying two additional weekly freighter services to Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting next month.
The expansion is a testament to Emirates' commitment to bolstering trade connectivity, reflecting India's burgeoning trade corridors and showcasing a weekly cargo uplift of 3,000 tonnes.
The newly introduced services will primarily carry pharmaceuticals, perishables, and electronic devices, contributing significantly to the already dynamic UAE-India trade relations.
