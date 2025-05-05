Left Menu

Oswal Group's Bold Expansion: Investing in Punjab's Future with Real Estate Endeavors

Vardhman Amrante Pvt Ltd, a realty arm of Ludhiana-based Oswal Group, is set to invest Rs 1,350 crore in developing 3-4 real estate projects across Punjab in the next three years. The company's expansion includes residential, commercial, and hospitality ventures, focusing on certified green buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:54 IST
The Oswal Group's real estate subsidiary, Vardhman Amrante Pvt Ltd, has announced plans of a significant investment worth Rs 1,350 crore over the next three years. Their aim is to develop 3-4 major projects across Punjab, specifically targeting Ludhiana and other key growth areas.

Entering the real estate sector in 2014, the Ludhiana-based Oswal Group has already successfully developed 15 lakh square feet of residential area and is currently constructing a shopping mall spanning 2.75 lakh square feet. The company's future plans include residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, with a commitment to environmentally certified green buildings.

According to Adish Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director, the investments will be fueled through internal resources. The company is optimistic about Punjab's real estate prospects, aiming to contribute quality projects in housing, commercial, hospitality, and industrial parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

