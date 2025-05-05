Epigral's Record-breaking Year: Pioneering Growth in Chemical Manufacturing

On Monday, integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral announced a significant 13% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 87 crore. This growth was attributed to a robust 20% rise in total revenue, which climbed to Rs 631 crore from Rs 526 crore in the previous year.

The fiscal year 2024-25 was marked by impressive growth for Epigral, as the company reported a 33% increase in year-on-year revenue, totaling an all-time high of Rs 2,565 crore. Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel attributed this success largely to an 11% uptick in volume, particularly from high-value products.

Looking forward, Epigral is set to expand its CPVC and Epichlorohydrin production capacities by the first half of FY2027. Established in 2007, the company has been a pioneer in India for manufacturing Epichlorohydrin using renewable resources and operates the largest CPVC resin plant in the country.

