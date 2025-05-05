Left Menu

Evera Cabs Expands Fleet Amid BluSmart Turmoil

Evera Cabs, an electric taxi service, is reclaiming 500 vehicles previously operated by BluSmart to strengthen its position in the airport mobility sector. With 220 cabs already repossessed and recruitment underway, the company plans to expand its coverage across all terminals at Delhi's airport.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Evera Cabs, a prominent app-based electric taxi service provider, announced on Monday its strategic acquisition of 500 electric taxis from the beleaguered BluSmart. The company has already repossessed 220 of these vehicles, with plans to reclaim the remaining 280 in the coming days.

Focusing on enhancing its presence in the lucrative airport mobility sector, Evera aims to integrate a significant portion of BluSmart's drivers into its operations, driving its growth with a workforce that includes 10% women. Approximately 150 drivers have commenced operations, with ongoing recruitment to match the scaling fleet.

In response to BluSmart's recent operational suspension due to regulatory issues, Evera Cabs Co-Founder and CEO Nimish Trivedi emphasized the importance of this realignment in India's electric mobility landscape, aiming to offer seamless service across New Delhi's airport terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

