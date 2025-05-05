Coforge Soars with Robust Profit Growth and Strategic Deals in FY25

IT solutions firm Coforge has announced a remarkable 16.5% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 261 crore. This growth reflects the company's strategic positioning and robust operational execution.

Revenues surged 47% year-on-year to Rs 3,410 crore, significantly enhancing the firm's financial stature, driven by an impressive order intake totaling USD 2.1 billion, with key deals across major territories, including North America, the UK, and APAC.

For FY25, Coforge reported a marginal increase in profit, totaling Rs 812 crore, while achieving a 33.7% surge in revenue to Rs 12,051 crore. These figures exclude the AdvantageGo business divestment in April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)