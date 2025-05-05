Left Menu

VVIP Group Elevates Luxury Living with Innovative Knowledge Session

VVIP Group hosted an exclusive Knowledge Session at their VVIP Addresses project in Greater Noida West, showcasing advanced design philosophies and luxury offerings to channel partners. The event featured insights from key industry leaders and architects, emphasizing commitment to luxury, sustainability, and community living. Highlights included a cricket stadium walkthrough.

Exclusive Knowledge Session hosted by VVIP Group at its flagship project, VVIP Addresses, in Sector 12, Greater Noida West. Image Credit: ANI
In Greater Noida West, the VVIP Group unveiled its latest innovations in luxury real estate during an exclusive Knowledge Session at their flagship project, VVIP Addresses. This event was organized for the company's channel partners and attended by eminent industry veterans and journalists.

The session delved into the project's advanced design philosophies, which prioritize a harmonious blend of modern luxury, functionality, and community-centric living. Praveen Tyagi, CMD of VVIP Group, emphasized the company's commitment to transformative living spaces, stating that their goal is to exceed conventional housing offerings.

The architectural brilliance of the initiative was spotlighted by Vishal Mittal from Space Designers International, who articulated the seamless integration of timeless and contemporary elements. The project's elite design by S.K. Goel of Conarch Architects exemplifies the intersection of aesthetics, utility, and sustainability, creating a prominent icon of luxury in the NCR.

Managing Director Vibhor Tyagi articulated the company's ambition to lead the luxury sector in the NCR, highlighting the project's inclusion of sports amenities, green spaces, and exceptional design. Umesh Rathore, VP of Sales & Marketing, echoed this vision by describing the day's session as a catalyst for deeper channel partner engagement.

A tour of the in-house box cricket stadium emphasized the project's dedication to redefining sports-centric living in a rapidly developing area. VVIP Addresses combines cutting-edge amenities with superior connectivity and infrastructure, positioning itself as a premier luxury destination in Greater Noida West.

