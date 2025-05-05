Roadside Tragedy: Bus Plunge Near Murwal Village

A private bus met with a tragic accident near Murwal village in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, leaving 13 passengers injured, the police reported.

The unfortunate incident occurred as the bus, bound for Baberu town from Banda's district center, lost control at high speed and plummeted into a roadside ditch.

Quick to respond, local villagers notified the authorities, who dispatched personnel to the scene. Rescuers promptly took the injured to a local hospital, where four of them remain in serious condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)