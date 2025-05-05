Roadside Tragedy: Bus Plunge Near Murwal Village
A private bus fell into a ditch near Murwal village while traveling from Banda to Baberu, injuring 13 passengers. Police attributed the accident to high speed. Local villagers alerted authorities, resulting in a prompt rescue operation. Four passengers remain in serious condition at a nearby hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A private bus met with a tragic accident near Murwal village in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, leaving 13 passengers injured, the police reported.
The unfortunate incident occurred as the bus, bound for Baberu town from Banda's district center, lost control at high speed and plummeted into a roadside ditch.
Quick to respond, local villagers notified the authorities, who dispatched personnel to the scene. Rescuers promptly took the injured to a local hospital, where four of them remain in serious condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement