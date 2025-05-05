IHCL's Double-Digit Leap: A Stellar Year in Hospitality

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), owned by Tata Group, has announced a remarkable 28.4% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, totaling Rs 562.66 crore. This represents a substantial leap from the Rs 438.33 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

IHCL's revenue from operations grew by 27.3%, reaching Rs 2,425.14 crore, up from Rs 1,905.34 crore a year earlier. Despite higher expenses, which rose to Rs 1,764.26 crore, the company's financial performance remained robust, driven by a strong same-store performance and a 40% increase in new business activities.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal highlighted the company's record-breaking success, with 74 hotel signings and 26 openings during the fiscal year. Looking forward, IHCL plans to continue its ambitious growth trajectory with investments exceeding Rs 1,200 crore in new projects and upgrades, focusing on the iconic Taj brand and digital enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)