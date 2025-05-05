Left Menu

IHCL's Double-Digit Leap: A Stellar Year in Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company, part of the Tata Group, reported a significant 28.4% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, reaching Rs 562.66 crore. This growth was supported by a 27.3% rise in revenue thanks to strong performances in hotel services and new business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:38 IST
IHCL's Double-Digit Leap: A Stellar Year in Hospitality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), owned by Tata Group, has announced a remarkable 28.4% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, totaling Rs 562.66 crore. This represents a substantial leap from the Rs 438.33 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

IHCL's revenue from operations grew by 27.3%, reaching Rs 2,425.14 crore, up from Rs 1,905.34 crore a year earlier. Despite higher expenses, which rose to Rs 1,764.26 crore, the company's financial performance remained robust, driven by a strong same-store performance and a 40% increase in new business activities.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal highlighted the company's record-breaking success, with 74 hotel signings and 26 openings during the fiscal year. Looking forward, IHCL plans to continue its ambitious growth trajectory with investments exceeding Rs 1,200 crore in new projects and upgrades, focusing on the iconic Taj brand and digital enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025