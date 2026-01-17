Left Menu

Former TDB Member Das in Sabarimala Gold Scandal

Former TDB member K P Sankara Das, recently arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, has been moved to a government medical college following his remand. Das is one of several persons, including former TDB leaders, detained in cases involving missing gold from temple idols and door frames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:23 IST
Former Travancore Devaswom Board member K P Sankara Das was transferred to a government medical college from a private hospital after his recent arrest in Sabarimala gold loss cases, sources revealed on Saturday.

Das's relocation aligns with his judicial remand concerning allegations of missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. His arrest marks him as the 12th individual detained in relation to these high-profile cases.

In addition to Das, former TDB leaders such as N Vasu, A Padmakumar, and N Vijayakumar have also been apprehended. The Kerala High Court-appointed Special Investigative Team continues to delve into the scandal that has rocked the religious and cultural sectors.

