New Zealand Aims for White-ball Victory in India
New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips expresses excitement over playing in India, focusing on strategy over emotion for the upcoming white-ball series. After a historic Test win, Phillips emphasizes process and adaptability in challenging conditions, underscoring the role of mindset and athleticism in his fielding success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips eagerly anticipates another historic moment in India, highlighting the importance of strategy and adaptability over emotion as the team pursues an elusive white-ball series victory against India.
Following their landmark Test series triumph in 2024, Phillips emphasizes learning and preparation instead of direct comparisons, mindful of the distinct dynamics in white-ball cricket.
Phillips notes the challenging conditions at Indore's Holkar Stadium, stressing New Zealand's focus on execution and adaptability to optimize their chances of success in such a high-pressure environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)