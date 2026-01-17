New Zealand Aims for White-ball Victory in India

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips eagerly anticipates another historic moment in India, highlighting the importance of strategy and adaptability over emotion as the team pursues an elusive white-ball series victory against India.

Following their landmark Test series triumph in 2024, Phillips emphasizes learning and preparation instead of direct comparisons, mindful of the distinct dynamics in white-ball cricket.

Phillips notes the challenging conditions at Indore's Holkar Stadium, stressing New Zealand's focus on execution and adaptability to optimize their chances of success in such a high-pressure environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)