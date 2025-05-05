Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra's Ambitious Future: New Manufacturing Plant and Record Profits

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 13.34% rise in consolidated profit after tax for Q4, driven by strong performance in the auto and farm sectors. Plans for a new manufacturing plant for passenger vehicles, to be operational by March 2028, were also announced, highlighting strategic growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:02 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra's Ambitious Future: New Manufacturing Plant and Record Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial revelation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd disclosed a 13.34% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the March quarter. This surge was largely attributed to robust performances in its auto and farm segments. Executive Director and CEO Rajesh Jejurikar underscored plans for a new manufacturing facility set to be operational by March 2028, aimed at bolstering passenger vehicle production.

The company achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,541.85 crore in Q4 FY25, surpassing the Rs 3,124.94 crore from the prior year. Operating revenue also saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 42,585.67 crore. Reflecting strategic growth, Mahindra & Mahindra plans to enhance production capacity significantly, with a target of increasing monthly output from 61,500 to 85,000 units by FY26 end.

A forthcoming vehicle platform will be launched in August, requiring additional capacity in Chakan. By 2030, the company intends to include internal combustion engine-powered SUVs, five BEVs, and five LCVs in its lineup. The company also announced the delivery of 6,300 electric SUVs within a month, despite urban demand challenges. A final dividend of Rs 25.30 per share has been recommended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025