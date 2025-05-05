Mahindra & Mahindra's Ambitious Future: New Manufacturing Plant and Record Profits

In a significant financial revelation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd disclosed a 13.34% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the March quarter. This surge was largely attributed to robust performances in its auto and farm segments. Executive Director and CEO Rajesh Jejurikar underscored plans for a new manufacturing facility set to be operational by March 2028, aimed at bolstering passenger vehicle production.

The company achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,541.85 crore in Q4 FY25, surpassing the Rs 3,124.94 crore from the prior year. Operating revenue also saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 42,585.67 crore. Reflecting strategic growth, Mahindra & Mahindra plans to enhance production capacity significantly, with a target of increasing monthly output from 61,500 to 85,000 units by FY26 end.

A forthcoming vehicle platform will be launched in August, requiring additional capacity in Chakan. By 2030, the company intends to include internal combustion engine-powered SUVs, five BEVs, and five LCVs in its lineup. The company also announced the delivery of 6,300 electric SUVs within a month, despite urban demand challenges. A final dividend of Rs 25.30 per share has been recommended.

