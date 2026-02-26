Sunetra Pawar's Rise in NCP Following Tragedy
Sunetra Pawar assumes leadership as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party, following the tragic death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash. Her appointment marks a significant political shift within the party, indicating her growing influence in both state and national politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:01 IST
In a significant move, Sunetra Pawar has been unanimously elected as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), succeeding her late husband Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash.
This announcement was made by NCP's working president Praful Patel after the party's national executive committee meeting in Mumbai.
Additionally, Parth Pawar is set to fill the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant by Sunetra Pawar, who resigned to become Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.
