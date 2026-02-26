Sunetra Pawar's Rise in NCP Following Tragedy

In a significant move, Sunetra Pawar has been unanimously elected as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), succeeding her late husband Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash.

This announcement was made by NCP's working president Praful Patel after the party's national executive committee meeting in Mumbai.

Additionally, Parth Pawar is set to fill the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant by Sunetra Pawar, who resigned to become Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)