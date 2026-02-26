Tensions Escalate in Siliguri: Protest Over Adivasi Woman's Assault Turns Violent

A protest march in Siliguri erupted into violence on Thursday following allegations of a pregnant Adivasi woman's assault, prompting police action with tear gas and water cannons. The rally, organized by the RSS-backed Janjati Suraksha Manch and supported by BJP leaders, sought capital punishment for the accused civic volunteer.

The protest escalated near Tin Batti More as demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades. Tyres were set ablaze, leading to a forceful response from law enforcement, including a mild lathi-charge, to control the situation. The chaos resulted in several injuries and at least 16 detentions, as police maintained their response was necessary to uphold public order.

Political figures, including BJP MLAs, condemned the police's measures as unethical, while TMC leaders criticized the BJP for politicizing the incident. The protest highlights ongoing tensions over the December assault case, drawing attention from senior political figures and raising questions about the handling of justice in the region.

