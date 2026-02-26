Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Siliguri: Protest Over Adivasi Woman's Assault Turns Violent

A protest in Siliguri over the alleged assault of a pregnant Adivasi woman escalated into violence, prompting police to use tear gas and other crowd control measures. The march, led by BJP-backed groups, called for strict punishment of the accused. The incident has intensified regional political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:02 IST
Tensions Escalate in Siliguri: Protest Over Adivasi Woman's Assault Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest march in Siliguri erupted into violence on Thursday following allegations of a pregnant Adivasi woman's assault, prompting police action with tear gas and water cannons. The rally, organized by the RSS-backed Janjati Suraksha Manch and supported by BJP leaders, sought capital punishment for the accused civic volunteer.

The protest escalated near Tin Batti More as demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades. Tyres were set ablaze, leading to a forceful response from law enforcement, including a mild lathi-charge, to control the situation. The chaos resulted in several injuries and at least 16 detentions, as police maintained their response was necessary to uphold public order.

Political figures, including BJP MLAs, condemned the police's measures as unethical, while TMC leaders criticized the BJP for politicizing the incident. The protest highlights ongoing tensions over the December assault case, drawing attention from senior political figures and raising questions about the handling of justice in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

 India
2
Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership

Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Global Investment Triumph: A Billion-Dollar Leap

Uttar Pradesh's Global Investment Triumph: A Billion-Dollar Leap

 India
4
South Korea's Truth Commission: Unveiling Adoption Frauds

South Korea's Truth Commission: Unveiling Adoption Frauds

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026