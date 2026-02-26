Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Warangal District Court

The District Court complex in Warangal, Telangana, faced a bomb threat on Thursday, which police later confirmed as a hoax after a comprehensive search.

An email warning of an impending explosion at the Warangal and Hanamkonda District Courts prompted immediate evacuation and inspection by bomb disposal and dog squads.

Authorities found no suspicious activity, leading them to declare the threat as false. A case is expected to be filed in connection with the fabricated email, police said.