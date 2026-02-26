Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Warangal District Court
A bomb threat email targeting the District Court complex in Telangana's Warangal was declared a hoax after a thorough investigation by police and bomb disposal units. The premises were evacuated, and no suspicious elements were found. Authorities are set to register a case regarding the incident.
The District Court complex in Warangal, Telangana, faced a bomb threat on Thursday, which police later confirmed as a hoax after a comprehensive search.
An email warning of an impending explosion at the Warangal and Hanamkonda District Courts prompted immediate evacuation and inspection by bomb disposal and dog squads.
Authorities found no suspicious activity, leading them to declare the threat as false. A case is expected to be filed in connection with the fabricated email, police said.
