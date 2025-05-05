Left Menu

Skechers Steps into New Era with 3G Capital Acquisition

Skechers is set to be acquired for $9 billion by 3G Capital and taken private. The board unanimously approved the deal, which entails a 30% premium on the stock price. CEO Robert Greenberg will remain in charge, with headquarters staying in Manhattan Beach. Completion is expected in Q3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:04 IST
Skechers Steps into New Era with 3G Capital Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Skechers, the iconic footwear brand, is poised to usher in a new chapter as it becomes part of 3G Capital's private investment portfolio in a landmark $9 billion acquisition.

The board of directors at Skechers has given its unanimous nod to the deal, announced Monday, which offers a notable 30% premium on the brand's 15-day volume-weighted average stock price.

Post-acquisition, current CEO Robert Greenberg, along with his seasoned management team, will continue to steer the company from its headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California. The transaction is anticipated to finalize in the third quarter of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025