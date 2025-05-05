Skechers Steps into New Era with 3G Capital Acquisition

Skechers, the iconic footwear brand, is poised to usher in a new chapter as it becomes part of 3G Capital's private investment portfolio in a landmark $9 billion acquisition.

The board of directors at Skechers has given its unanimous nod to the deal, announced Monday, which offers a notable 30% premium on the brand's 15-day volume-weighted average stock price.

Post-acquisition, current CEO Robert Greenberg, along with his seasoned management team, will continue to steer the company from its headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California. The transaction is anticipated to finalize in the third quarter of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)