Incomplete Tunnel Communication Hinders Key Rail Project
The Northern Railway criticizes the incomplete communication system in the escape tunnels of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project. Delays in communication installation by Konkan Railway Communication Limited have postponed the inauguration of the Katra-Sangaldan section. The urgent completion of VHF communication is vital for train operation and safety.
The incomplete communication system within the escape tunnels of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project has drawn criticism from the Northern Railway. In a formal complaint to service provider Konkan Railway Communication Limited (KRCL), Northern Railway emphasized the essential role of tunnel communication for operational safety.
The much-anticipated inauguration of the project's final Katra-Sangaldan section by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been postponed due to adverse weather forecasts. Additional delays compound the issue as the tunnel's communication system remains partially operational, demanding urgent interventions from KRCL.
Northern Railway has urged swift actions to resolve pending communication tasks, underscoring the significance of VHF communication for train safety. The letter highlighted various communication gaps, including uninstalled Voice Recording Equipment and unresolved VHF signal issues, emphasizing the completion of these tasks to avoid additional delays.
