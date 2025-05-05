Transforming Telangana: NDA's Ambitious Road Infrastructure Boost

The BJP-led NDA government has announced ambitious plans to boost Telangana's road infrastructure with projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore over the next three to four years, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the inauguration of several road projects, Gadkari highlighted the exponential growth in Telangana's national highways, which have doubled in length under his tenure. He expressed confidence that the state's image would transform as new projects unfold.

The development plan includes green access control express highways and water conservation projects under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, aiming to enhance overall connectivity and economic growth in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)