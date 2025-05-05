Left Menu

Transforming Telangana: NDA's Ambitious Road Infrastructure Boost

The BJP-led NDA government plans Rs 2 lakh crore worth of road infrastructure projects in Telangana over the next three-four years. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the projects' potential to transform Telangana's connectivity and economy, with new express highways and reduced travel times significantly contributing to regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:30 IST
The BJP-led NDA government has announced ambitious plans to boost Telangana's road infrastructure with projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore over the next three to four years, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the inauguration of several road projects, Gadkari highlighted the exponential growth in Telangana's national highways, which have doubled in length under his tenure. He expressed confidence that the state's image would transform as new projects unfold.

The development plan includes green access control express highways and water conservation projects under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, aiming to enhance overall connectivity and economic growth in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

