Civil Aviation Upgrade at Air Force Station Leh Boosts Connectivity, Tourism

A major step towards strengthening air connectivity in Ladakh was marked with the inauguration of upgraded civil aviation infrastructure at Air Force Station Leh on 28 January 2026. The project was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri Kavinder Gupta, in the presence of Air Marshal J.S. Mann, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command.

The development represents a significant milestone in enhancing civil aviation infrastructure in the high-altitude region and reflects close cooperation between the civil administration and multiple agencies involved in Ladakh’s development. Despite extreme terrain and harsh weather conditions, the project was completed in record time.

Faster operations, better passenger experience

The upgraded infrastructure will enable smoother aircraft ground movement and quicker civil departures, reducing turnaround time and improving operational efficiency. These enhancements are expected to significantly improve passenger convenience while ensuring more reliable flight operations for both residents and visitors.

Tourism, livelihoods and disaster response

Improved air connectivity is set to provide a strong boost to tourism in the Leh sector, opening up new economic opportunities and supporting local livelihoods. At the same time, the enhanced facilities will strengthen Ladakh’s capacity for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) by enabling faster and more dependable air operations during emergencies.

Building Ladakh’s long-term growth

Officials said the project aligns with broader efforts to improve infrastructure in Ladakh and supports the region’s long-term socio-economic development, balancing civilian needs with strategic and disaster-response capabilities.

The inauguration underscores the government’s continued focus on connectivity, resilience and inclusive growth in India’s frontier regions.