Left Menu

Uptrend in China and Hong Kong Stocks: Profits and Connectivity Boost

Stocks in China and Hong Kong rose on Tuesday due to a recovery in corporate earnings and positive government data. Tech companies led the charge, with significant gains in financial and gold-related stocks. The increase in industrial profits and Wall Street's success contributed to the positive investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:41 IST
Uptrend in China and Hong Kong Stocks: Profits and Connectivity Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong showed an uptrend on Tuesday, buoyed by a notable recovery in corporate earnings, as per government data. The Shanghai Composite Index registered a 0.2% gain, and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong saw a significant rise of 1.4%.

Investor confidence was strengthened by data indicating increased industrial profits in China, marking a recovery since 2021. The improved profitability, particularly in downstream sectors, was highlighted by Goldman Sachs, alongside the influence of Wall Street's continued upward trend.

Tech stocks were prominent performers in China, with sectors like chipmakers, electronics firms, and telecom companies leading the growth. Additionally, financial shares surged in Hong Kong, and China's central bank's commitment to enhancing financial connectivity with Hong Kong bolstered the market atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026