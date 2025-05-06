Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Bihar

A head-on collision in Bihar's Katihar district resulted in eight fatalities and two injuries. The victims were returning from a wedding when their SUV collided with a tractor. Police are investigating the incident, and the injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:20 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident in Bihar's Katihar district has left eight people dead and two others critically injured after a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor. The incident occurred near the Sameli block office, police officials reported.

The victims were reportedly returning from a wedding function when their SUV collided with an oncoming tractor on the NH-31 highway. Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma confirmed that all deceased were men and likely residents of Supaul. Law enforcement is currently working to identify the victims, while the injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem analyses as part of the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident. The local police acted swiftly, rushing to the scene and facilitating immediate medical assistance. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025