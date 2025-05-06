Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Bihar

A tragic accident in Bihar's Katihar district has left eight people dead and two others critically injured after a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor. The incident occurred near the Sameli block office, police officials reported.

The victims were reportedly returning from a wedding function when their SUV collided with an oncoming tractor on the NH-31 highway. Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma confirmed that all deceased were men and likely residents of Supaul. Law enforcement is currently working to identify the victims, while the injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem analyses as part of the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident. The local police acted swiftly, rushing to the scene and facilitating immediate medical assistance. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)