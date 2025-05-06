Left Menu

Tunnel Communication Delays Stall Major Rail Project

The Northern Railway has raised concerns over incomplete communication systems within the escape tunnels of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project. They have flagged Konkan Railway Communication Limited for not fulfilling crucial tasks, causing delays in the tunnel's operational efficiency and safety systems.

Updated: 06-05-2025 09:04 IST
In a recent communication, the Northern Railway expressed serious concerns regarding the incomplete state of the communication systems inside the escape tunnels of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project (USBRL). The project, meant to significantly enhance transport connectivity in Kashmir, remains unfinished due to pending work by Konkan Railway Communication Limited (KRCL).

Originally slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project's launch has been postponed indefinitely, following poor weather forecasts. Northern Railway officials have specifically pointed out deficiencies in the very high frequency (VHF) communication systems, essential for train operations, which have not yet been activated in the key sections.

Additionally, the Northern Railway highlighted unresolved issues concerning voice recording equipment and Radio Over IP installation, further stalling the project's progress. Immediate intervention has been requested to expedite the completion of these vital components to ensure the project's readiness for service.

