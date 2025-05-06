Tunnel Communication Delays Stall Major Rail Project

In a recent communication, the Northern Railway expressed serious concerns regarding the incomplete state of the communication systems inside the escape tunnels of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project (USBRL). The project, meant to significantly enhance transport connectivity in Kashmir, remains unfinished due to pending work by Konkan Railway Communication Limited (KRCL).

Originally slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project's launch has been postponed indefinitely, following poor weather forecasts. Northern Railway officials have specifically pointed out deficiencies in the very high frequency (VHF) communication systems, essential for train operations, which have not yet been activated in the key sections.

Additionally, the Northern Railway highlighted unresolved issues concerning voice recording equipment and Radio Over IP installation, further stalling the project's progress. Immediate intervention has been requested to expedite the completion of these vital components to ensure the project's readiness for service.

(With inputs from agencies.)