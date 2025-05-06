Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT Reports Significant Income Surge and Confident Growth Outlook

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust posted a 16% net operating income increase to Rs 488.5 crore, announcing Rs 319 crore distribution to unitholders for the March quarter. The fiscal 2024-25 NOI rose 37% to Rs 1,854 crore. The firm highlights robust leasing and strategic growth positioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:37 IST
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Tuesday showcased a robust financial performance, announcing a 16% rise in net operating income to Rs 488.5 crore for the quarter ending in March, alongside declaring a Rs 319 crore distribution to its unitholders.

This impressive growth contrasts with the Rs 422 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year. For the entire fiscal year 2024-25, the trust reported a remarkable 37% surge in net operating income, reaching Rs 1,854 crore, up from the previous year's Rs 1,350 crore.

The company's ambitious strategic plans are evident in its leasing achievements and capital issuance. With 3 million square feet gross leasing, partly due to its SEZ properties, and a confident vision for growth, Brookfield India appears poised for continued expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

