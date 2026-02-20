Left Menu

Digital Twin Revolutionizes Delhi's Power Distribution: A Glimpse into the Future

BSES has unveiled its 'Digital Twin of a Power Network', an innovative system for real-time monitoring and fault restoration, in Janakpuri, Delhi. This AI-driven technology integrates SCADA, GIS, IoT, and SAP systems to optimize power management, reduce costs, and enhance grid resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The power distribution company BSES has launched an innovative project named the 'Digital Twin of a Power Network,' which acts like a 'Google map' for the electricity distribution network. This technological advancement aims to provide real-time monitoring and automatic fault restoration capabilities, primarily implemented in parts of Janakpuri under the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) distribution area.

The 'Digital Twin' allows engineers to foresee potential equipment failures, manage outages efficiently, and simulate contingencies via an interactive platform. Integrating AI-driven analytics, SCADA, GIS, IoT sensors, and SAP systems, it provides operators with a comprehensive, real-time overview of power flows, contributing to system reliability and reduced outage durations.

At the AI Impact Summit 2026, BSES revealed developments like these that leverage advanced AI and digital technologies, promising a shift in power distribution management. The system's deployment represents a significant step in transforming Delhi's power sector, showcasing improvements in grid resilience, load management, and theft reduction, alongside the modernization of physical power infrastructure in Janakpuri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

