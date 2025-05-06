From Tradition to Innovation: Tracing the Evolution of Lending in India

In a significant development for India's financial sector, CA Manish Mishra launched his new book, 'Sahukari to Digital Lending: A Comprehensive Guide to India's Evolving Financial Landscape.' This comprehensive resource delves into the transformation of India's lending practices, moving from traditional Sahukars to cutting-edge digital platforms.

Mishra draws from his extensive experience advising Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to analyze the shifts within India's lending ecosystem. His book offers a granular look at the challenges and opportunities presented by both conventional and modern lending models, and serves as a vital resource for financial professionals, policymakers, and students.

Addressing both the advancements and potential pitfalls of digital lending, Mishra highlights technological innovations such as artificial intelligence in credit evaluation and the importance of regulatory frameworks to ensure consumer safety amidst rapid market changes. His insights aim to equip readers with the knowledge needed to navigate the evolving landscape responsibly.

