Tragic Bus Mishap Near Balasore: 20 Injured in Ditch Incident
A bus carrying nearly 40 passengers fell into a ditch near Balasore, Odisha, injuring at least 20 people, four of them seriously. The accident occurred after the bus collided with a tractor. Locals alongside fire brigade officials worked to rescue the trapped passengers.
06-05-2025
A tragic accident occurred near Balasore, Odisha, when a bus carrying approximately 40 passengers veered off the road and fell into a ditch, injuring 20 people, including four seriously, according to local authorities.
The bus, traveling from Bhograi to Balasore, collided with a tractor near Nuniajori Bridge, causing it to roll down the road and plunge into the water-filled ditch, police reported.
Locals and fire brigade teams promptly responded to rescue the stranded passengers. Authorities have stated that a thorough investigation will follow the rescue operation to determine the accident's cause.
