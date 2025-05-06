Left Menu

Tragic Bus Mishap Near Balasore: 20 Injured in Ditch Incident

A bus carrying nearly 40 passengers fell into a ditch near Balasore, Odisha, injuring at least 20 people, four of them seriously. The accident occurred after the bus collided with a tractor. Locals alongside fire brigade officials worked to rescue the trapped passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred near Balasore, Odisha, when a bus carrying approximately 40 passengers veered off the road and fell into a ditch, injuring 20 people, including four seriously, according to local authorities.

The bus, traveling from Bhograi to Balasore, collided with a tractor near Nuniajori Bridge, causing it to roll down the road and plunge into the water-filled ditch, police reported.

Locals and fire brigade teams promptly responded to rescue the stranded passengers. Authorities have stated that a thorough investigation will follow the rescue operation to determine the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

