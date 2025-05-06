Nureca Limited's Thriving Q4: Revenue Soars by 87% with New Strategic Initiatives

Nureca Limited, a prominent entity in the home healthcare and wellness sector, unveiled its Q4 and full-year fiscal results for FY25, outlining robust financial prosperity and strategic advancements.

For Q4 FY25, Nureca recorded a remarkable 87% surge in revenue, reaching Rs. 31.74 crore, compared to Rs. 16.97 crore in the same period from the previous fiscal year. The company's EBITDA showed an impressive 156% improvement, jumping to Rs. 3.2 crore from a deficit of Rs. 5.6 crore in Q4 FY24. For the entire FY25, revenue climbed by 19.3% to Rs. 109.66 crore, alongside a striking 1489% increase in EBITDA, closing at Rs. 4.9 crore.

Highlighting regulatory achievements, Nureca Technologies Private Limited, the manufacturing branch, fulfilled its annual U.S. FDA registration for 510(k)-exempt medical devices, enhancing its global outreach capabilities. The company is actively advancing its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) strategies, boosting website user experience, digital marketing efforts, and customer engagement. Furthermore, its quick commerce footprint expanded through Swiggy Instamart, with products also featured on platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto. Looking ahead to FY26, Nureca aims to expand its manufacturing operations, fortify its quick commerce leadership, innovate new health product lines, and drive export growth leveraging FDA certifications.

