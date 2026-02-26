Sri Lanka's World Cup Woes: Shanaka Speaks Out

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dasun Shanaka has publicly apologized after his team's disappointing performance at the T20 World Cup, resulting in an early exit following losses to New Zealand and England. Ahead of their final match against Pakistan, Shanaka expressed regret for not delivering wins for their supporters.

He admitted that the team faced issues with player fitness and injuries, noting that physical readiness is crucial in competitive cricket. Shanaka also highlighted a lack of power hitters as a significant challenge in the shortest format of the game and called for long-term planning for future tournaments.

While uncertain about his future as captain, Shanaka remains optimistic about concluding this campaign positively. He underscored the significance of maintaining team momentum in world events to build success for future competitions.