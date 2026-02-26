Left Menu

Platinum Corp. and Sussanne Khan Redefine Luxury Living in Mumbai

Platinum Corp. collaborates with acclaimed interior designer Sussanne Khan to revolutionize luxury residential spaces in Mumbai. The projects will fuse architectural excellence with Khan's signature design aesthetics, marking a significant step in Platinum Corp.'s 2026 vision of creating globally benchmarked contemporary homes that embody sophistication and functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:40 IST
Platinum Corp. and Sussanne Khan Redefine Luxury Living in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Platinum Corp., a luxury real estate developer in Mumbai, has announced a strategic collaboration with esteemed interior designer Sussanne Khan. This partnership aims to redefine luxury living, integrating innovative design with functional spaces across Mumbai's prime locations such as Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, and Andheri.

Sussanne Khan, known for her unique blend of industrial masculinity and feminine elegance, will bring her design philosophy to Platinum Corp.'s high-end projects. Her contribution will be pivotal in crafting homes that balance aesthetic finesse with practical excellence, aligning with Platinum Corp.'s goal of setting new global benchmarks in contemporary living.

This collaboration will see Khan involved in every stage of development, ensuring her signature style enhances shared spaces and residential environments. The resulting homes will not only meet the aspirations of discerning homeowners but also maintain a timeless, understated luxury that reflects modern urban sensibilities.

TRENDING

1
Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India from February 27 to March 2: MEA.

Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India from February 27 to March 2: MEA.

 India
2
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 Switzerland
3
South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal

South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal

 South Korea
4
Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North

Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026