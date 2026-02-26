Platinum Corp. and Sussanne Khan Redefine Luxury Living in Mumbai

Platinum Corp., a luxury real estate developer in Mumbai, has announced a strategic collaboration with esteemed interior designer Sussanne Khan. This partnership aims to redefine luxury living, integrating innovative design with functional spaces across Mumbai's prime locations such as Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, and Andheri.

Sussanne Khan, known for her unique blend of industrial masculinity and feminine elegance, will bring her design philosophy to Platinum Corp.'s high-end projects. Her contribution will be pivotal in crafting homes that balance aesthetic finesse with practical excellence, aligning with Platinum Corp.'s goal of setting new global benchmarks in contemporary living.

This collaboration will see Khan involved in every stage of development, ensuring her signature style enhances shared spaces and residential environments. The resulting homes will not only meet the aspirations of discerning homeowners but also maintain a timeless, understated luxury that reflects modern urban sensibilities.