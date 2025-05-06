MG Windsor PRO Revolutionizes EV Ownership in India

JSW MG Motor India has taken a bold step into the future of electric vehicles with the launch of the MG Windsor PRO. Announced at a competitive introductory price of Rs 17,49,800, the vehicle boasts a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack and cutting-edge features aimed at redefining the EV landscape.

Available under the innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, the Windsor PRO offers financial flexibility with a cost of Rs 12.49 lakh plus Rs 4.5 per km for battery usage. Since the Windsor series' initial launch, customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, and the latest addition is expected to enhance market reach significantly.

In an effort to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, JSW MG Motor India has also expanded its financial partnerships. New collaborations with IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime bring the total number of financiers to six, offering buyers more accessible and affordable ownership options.

The BaaS model reduces the initial purchase cost by separating battery usage fees, introduced first in September 2024. The Windsor PRO offers an impressive 449 km range and features new colors like Celadon Blue. Inside, the vehicle offers comfort and high-tech amenities, including a 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW Touch Display and Level 2 ADAS.

Furthermore, the Windsor PRO comes with a lifetime battery warranty for first owners and a 3-60 buyback plan, ensuring financial peace of mind with a guaranteed 60% value after three years. With these initiatives, MG aims to firmly establish its footprint in India's evolving EV market.

