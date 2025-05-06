Left Menu

Celcius Logistics Secures Rs 250 Crore to Expand Cold Chain Network

Celcius Logistics has raised Rs 250 crore in an oversubscribed Series B round. This funding will aid in expanding its network and tech platform to over 1,000 cities, focusing on temperature-sensitive logistics. With a strong presence in pharmaceutical logistics, Celcius is poised to enhance its cold chain capabilities.

On Tuesday, Celcius Logistics announced that it has secured Rs 250 crore in an oversubscribed Series B fundraising round, combining equity, debt, and secondary transactions. This substantial influx of funds will enable the company to extend its network to over 1,000 cities nationwide.

The financing aims to bolster Celcius's technology platform to meet the rising demand for temperature-sensitive logistics across multiple sectors. The venture has recently made significant strides in pharmaceutical logistics, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of critical medical supplies across the country.

Equity investors Eurazeo and Omnivore spearheaded the funding round, with additional support from existing investor IvyCap Ventures and debt partners, including Trifecta Capital and Lighthouse Canton. CEO Swarup Bose remarked on the pivotal timing of the funding, emphasizing the company's focus on scaling operations and driving transformation with its tech-driven cold chain solutions.

