Tragic Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A tragic incident unfolded in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir as a private bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, claiming four lives and injuring 44 others. Among the dead was a soldier on leave from Assam, contributing to the grievousness of the situation.

Swift response from locals, police, the Army, and CRPF personnel led to a timely rescue operation. The critically injured were quickly transported to the Jammu Government Medical College hospital for specialized treatment. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their heartfelt condolences and ensured full support for the victims.

The tragic accident underscored the need for improved road safety measures in the region. Officials, including Javed Ahmad Rana, moved swiftly to offer aid and reassurance to the affected families, maintaining a focus on rapid recovery and sustained support for the injured and bereaved families.

