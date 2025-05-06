Unexpected Setback: German Bond Yields React to Merz's Election Struggle

German bond yields backed down from recent highs on Tuesday as conservative leader Friedrich Merz faced a roadblock in his attempt to become chancellor. Merz's inability to secure a parliamentary majority poses challenges for his coalition with the Social Democrats, as they navigate measures to revive Germany's struggling economy amidst tariff pressures.

Parliament now has 14 days to elect a chancellor, either Merz or another candidate, with a clear majority. According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine, no second vote will occur on Tuesday. If neither achieves an outright majority, the option remains for election by a simple majority. Despite the setback, the coalition has made strides, passing a massive 500 billion-euro infrastructure package and altering constitutional borrowing limits for defense spending.

In financial markets, Germany's 10-year bond yield briefly dipped before rising, reacting minimally to the political surprise. Richard McGuire of Rabobank noted Germany's new fiscal flexibility, although political leadership will guide spending decisions. Increasing investor demand for German bonds shows faith in Germany's economic strategies amidst global uncertainties.

