Saiva Siddhanta Conference: A Global Confluence of Spiritual and Cultural Wisdom
The 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference concluded at SRMIST, Kattankulathur, featuring esteemed spiritual and academic leaders. The event underscored the global significance of Saiva Siddhanta and Tamil spiritual heritage, fostering intellectual exchange and cultural preservation through collective dedication and ancient wisdom.
The 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference wrapped up with a solemn valedictory ceremony at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), featuring a gathering of notable spiritual and academic figures from around the world.
Attendees included Thiru. Marai. Vetrivel, Dharmapuram Adheenam; His Holiness Sri-La-Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, 27th Mahasannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam; and Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, among others. Their involvement highlighted the event's significance.
Tamil orator Tmt. Bharathi Baskar praised the training of over a thousand Tamil-speaking priests as a victory for Tamil spirituality. The conference celebrated Saiva Siddhanta as a philosophy of service, surrender, and truth, emphasizing spiritual growth and the preservation of Tamil cultural heritage.
