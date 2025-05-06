Saiva Siddhanta Conference: A Global Confluence of Spiritual and Cultural Wisdom

The 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference wrapped up with a solemn valedictory ceremony at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), featuring a gathering of notable spiritual and academic figures from around the world.

Attendees included Thiru. Marai. Vetrivel, Dharmapuram Adheenam; His Holiness Sri-La-Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, 27th Mahasannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam; and Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, among others. Their involvement highlighted the event's significance.

Tamil orator Tmt. Bharathi Baskar praised the training of over a thousand Tamil-speaking priests as a victory for Tamil spirituality. The conference celebrated Saiva Siddhanta as a philosophy of service, surrender, and truth, emphasizing spiritual growth and the preservation of Tamil cultural heritage.

