ISKCON: Spiritual Growth and Political Influence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded ISKCON for its global role in promoting Sanatan Dharma and humanitarian efforts. Shah's visit to Mayapur was devotional, highlighting ISKCON's outreach in education and relief work. He acknowledged Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur's legacy and connected with West Bengal's influential Matua community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayapur | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:23 IST
During his visit to the ISKCON temple in Mayapur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significant role the organization plays in spreading the teachings of Sanatan Dharma globally. Shah noted ISKCON's humanitarian efforts, including disaster relief and social welfare initiatives.

Shah's speech highlighted the contributions of ISKCON founders Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur and A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, crediting them with the global reach of spiritual teachings. He acknowledged their work in making the Bhagavad Gita accessible to diverse demographics.

Connecting with West Bengal's Matua community, Shah recognized their social reform efforts. The BJP's political strategies have relied on the Matua vote, pivotal in several assembly constituencies, leveraging promises like citizenship under the CAA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

