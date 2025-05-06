CG Power Reports Record Sales and Profit

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, an industry leader in electrical engineering, reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 275.49 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This marks an increase from Rs 240.59 crore in the same period last year.

The Murugappa Group-owned company saw its annual profit after tax holding steady at Rs 974.46 crore, slightly down from Rs 1,004.36 crore the previous year. However, the company's total income for the year rose significantly to Rs 9,490 crore from Rs 7,760.80 crore.

With a robust order backlog of Rs 9,909 crore, CG Power is optimistic about future growth. Notably, the Industrial Systems division generated sales of Rs 1,572 crore for the quarter, while the Power Systems division saw a 21 percent increase in quarterly sales.

