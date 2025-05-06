Left Menu

CG Power Reports Record Sales and Profit

CG Power reported a profit after tax of Rs 275.49 crore for the Jan-Mar 2025 quarter and Rs 974.46 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The company's total income surged to Rs 9,490 crore. They recorded high quarterly and annual standalone sales with a robust order backlog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:55 IST
CG Power Reports Record Sales and Profit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, an industry leader in electrical engineering, reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 275.49 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This marks an increase from Rs 240.59 crore in the same period last year.

The Murugappa Group-owned company saw its annual profit after tax holding steady at Rs 974.46 crore, slightly down from Rs 1,004.36 crore the previous year. However, the company's total income for the year rose significantly to Rs 9,490 crore from Rs 7,760.80 crore.

With a robust order backlog of Rs 9,909 crore, CG Power is optimistic about future growth. Notably, the Industrial Systems division generated sales of Rs 1,572 crore for the quarter, while the Power Systems division saw a 21 percent increase in quarterly sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025