Paytm Reports Robust Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Gains

Fintech giant Paytm showcased a 5% revenue surge for the January-March quarter, achieving Rs 1,911 crore. The company's loss narrowed to Rs 23 crore, supported by UPI incentives and enhanced financial services. Strong customer engagement and reduced expenses further highlight Paytm's resilient growth in the fiscal year 2024-25.

In a recent financial disclosure, leading financial technology firm Paytm announced a significant 5% revenue uptick, bringing in Rs 1,911 crore for the January-March quarter. The company successfully minimized its losses to Rs 23 crore, signifying notable operational advancements and consistent business expansion.

During the fiscal year 2024-25, Paytm benefitted from Rs 70 crore in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) incentives. The quarter observed the company achieving EBITDA before ESOP profitability, with an EBITDA improvement to Rs 81 crore, driven by enduring cost efficiencies and diversified revenue streams in financial services.

Despite challenges faced in the year's first half that caused a revenue dip, Paytm maintained robust consumer and merchant participation, fuelled by its widened device network and lately acquired approval to onboard new UPI users. The profit after tax, exclusive of a one-off ESOP expense of Rs 522 crore, improved by Rs 121 crore to Rs (23) crore in Q4 of 2024-25. Notably, Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma voluntarily relinquished 2.1 crore ESOPs, projecting significantly reduced ESOP costs in future periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

