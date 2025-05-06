L'Oreal Paris Shines at Cannes 2025 with Alia Bhatt Debut and Nykaa Collaboration
L'Oreal Paris returns as the official beauty partner at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, marking its 28th year with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment. Indian actor Alia Bhatt debuts as a Global Ambassador, joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while Nykaa enhances the brand's presence in India.
L'Oreal Paris, acclaimed as the world's leading beauty brand, is once again the official beauty partner at the 2025 Festival de Cannes, held from May 13th to 24th. This marks the brand's 28th year in such a role, celebrating under the theme 'Lights, Beauty and Action'—an ideology emphasizing confidence and self-worth.
This year, Indian actor Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes debut as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, joining forces with long-standing face of the brand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alia's involvement underscores the growing influence of Indian cinema globally and L'Oreal Paris's dedication to diversity and inclusivity. The collaboration aligns with their mission to redefine beauty standards.
This year's festival sees L'Oreal Paris partner with Nykaa, India's top beauty e-commerce platform, introducing Cannes's glamour to a local audience. Notably, the brand will also present the Lights On Women's Worth Award to champion female filmmakers in cinema.
