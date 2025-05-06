From America to Europe: Retailers Navigate the Waves of Tariffs

Amid growing tensions over U.S. tariffs, a shift in focus is unfolding among retailers and consumer brands. With expectations of heightened prices and diminishing demand stateside, many are turning their gaze toward Europe and other international markets.

Zalando, a European online fashion leader, confirmed discussions with new clients aiming at the European sphere. 'Brands and retailers are pivoting to Europe to spur additional demand, particularly as U.S. challenges mount,' asserted Zalando's co-CEO, David Schroeder.

The sweeping 10% tariff on U.S. imports, combined with a staggering 145% on Chinese goods, is prompting substantial shifts in global product flows. German giant Hugo Boss and toy producer Mattel are among those altering strategies, underscoring substantial impacts on consumer spending and business operations.

