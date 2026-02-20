Miraculous Heart Surgery: Saving Lives Against All Odds
A 48-year-old man from Meerut survived a rare cardiac condition and underwent complex open-heart surgery at a Gurugram hospital. The procedure, performed at Paras Health, involved aneurysm repair and coronary bypass. Despite high risks, the patient recovered well and resumed normal activities post-surgery.
A 48-year-old man from Meerut weathered a high-risk heart condition and emerged victorious after a challenging open-heart operation at a Gurugram hospital, doctors reported on Friday.
The patient battled a rare cardiac anomaly, a submitral left ventricular aneurysm, alongside double vessel coronary artery disease, demanding a precise surgical approach.
Under the skilled leadership of Dr. Sushant Srivastava at Paras Health, the operation combined aneurysm repair with coronary bypass, safeguarding the mitral valve, ensuring the patient's discharge and a return to everyday life within a week.
