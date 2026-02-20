Left Menu

Miraculous Heart Surgery: Saving Lives Against All Odds

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:04 IST
Miraculous Heart Surgery: Saving Lives Against All Odds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man from Meerut weathered a high-risk heart condition and emerged victorious after a challenging open-heart operation at a Gurugram hospital, doctors reported on Friday.

The patient battled a rare cardiac anomaly, a submitral left ventricular aneurysm, alongside double vessel coronary artery disease, demanding a precise surgical approach.

Under the skilled leadership of Dr. Sushant Srivastava at Paras Health, the operation combined aneurysm repair with coronary bypass, safeguarding the mitral valve, ensuring the patient's discharge and a return to everyday life within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

