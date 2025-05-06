JetSetGo Unveils 'Air Mobility India': Pioneering Sustainable Aviation

JetSetGo, a prominent private jet and helicopter charter marketplace, announced on Tuesday the launch of 'Air Mobility India', a platform aimed at advancing air mobility solutions across the country. This initiative will focus on sustainable, climate-friendly air transportation, bringing together industry stakeholders and aviation enthusiasts.

The newly established platform will serve as a hub for resources centered on advanced air mobility, aggregating global content and introducing a phased video library. Key categories include AAM news, blogs, and updates, fostering a community primed to contribute to India's leadership in clean aviation technologies.

JetSetGo emphasizes partnerships between innovators, regulators, and citizens to navigate opportunities and challenges within AAM. The platform will spotlight local priorities like medical transport enhancement in remote areas. Additionally, an AI assistant named 'Ami' will soon support user interaction and engagement on the platform.

