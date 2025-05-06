Left Menu

JetSetGo Unveils 'Air Mobility India': Pioneering Sustainable Aviation

JetSetGo launched 'Air Mobility India', a platform dedicated to advanced air mobility (AAM) in India. It aims to unite industry stakeholders for sustainable urban and regional air transportation. The platform will provide AAM news, updates, and feature a video library. It supports India's air travel democratization goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:19 IST
JetSetGo Unveils 'Air Mobility India': Pioneering Sustainable Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JetSetGo, a prominent private jet and helicopter charter marketplace, announced on Tuesday the launch of 'Air Mobility India', a platform aimed at advancing air mobility solutions across the country. This initiative will focus on sustainable, climate-friendly air transportation, bringing together industry stakeholders and aviation enthusiasts.

The newly established platform will serve as a hub for resources centered on advanced air mobility, aggregating global content and introducing a phased video library. Key categories include AAM news, blogs, and updates, fostering a community primed to contribute to India's leadership in clean aviation technologies.

JetSetGo emphasizes partnerships between innovators, regulators, and citizens to navigate opportunities and challenges within AAM. The platform will spotlight local priorities like medical transport enhancement in remote areas. Additionally, an AI assistant named 'Ami' will soon support user interaction and engagement on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025