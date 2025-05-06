Left Menu

BSE's Profits Soar with Record FY25 Performance

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) achieved a remarkable increase in its net profit to Rs 494 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 107 crore the previous year. For FY25, BSE's net profit exceeded Rs 1,322 crore with a total income of Rs 3,236 crore, including a significant surge in equity derivatives trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:22 IST
BSE's Profits Soar with Record FY25 Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has reported an exponential rise in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 494 crore from Rs 107 crore during the same period last year. This remarkable growth was disclosed in its regulatory filing.

For the financial year 2024-25, the stock exchange's net profit soared more than threefold to Rs 1,322 crore, while its total income doubled to Rs 3,236 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. Additionally, BSE announced a special dividend, totaling Rs 23 per equity share.

The exchange also witnessed a significant increase in its operations, trading 30.5 billion contracts in equity derivatives, and generated a revenue of Rs 1,415 crore. Furthermore, BSE StAR MF transactions grew by 61 percent, maintaining its dominant 89 percent market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025