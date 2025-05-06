BSE's Profits Soar with Record FY25 Performance

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has reported an exponential rise in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 494 crore from Rs 107 crore during the same period last year. This remarkable growth was disclosed in its regulatory filing.

For the financial year 2024-25, the stock exchange's net profit soared more than threefold to Rs 1,322 crore, while its total income doubled to Rs 3,236 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. Additionally, BSE announced a special dividend, totaling Rs 23 per equity share.

The exchange also witnessed a significant increase in its operations, trading 30.5 billion contracts in equity derivatives, and generated a revenue of Rs 1,415 crore. Furthermore, BSE StAR MF transactions grew by 61 percent, maintaining its dominant 89 percent market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)